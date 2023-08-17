Watts, Sandra

Sandra Lee Watts, born March 27th, 1948 in San Mateo, California. She grew up on the Peninsula of California but found her real home with her husband John in the mountains. Sandee, as she was known, left the city for a more rugged life filled with days that you earn. She was an avid horseback rider, skier, snowmobiler, animal lover and hard worker. Sandee was always the first to help anyone in need. She was very involved with the Twain Harte Horsemen, the Bear Valley Ski Team, and the wife of a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse member. She helped put on the high ride in Eagle Meadows every summer so that others could experience the beauty and wonder of riding a horse in a picturesque place. The last handful of years of her life was filled with the love of her two grandchildren, John and Aspen. She was able to share her love of horses and skiing with her grandchildren, who will both continue to follow in her ways. Sandee was a strong woman with a giving heart, her legacy will live on in those who’s lives she has touched while she was with us.

Date of Death: 07/29/2023

07/29/2023 Age: 75

75 Residence: Twain Harte, CA