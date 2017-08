Marjorie “Marge” Louise Warner passed away Tuesday, August 15th in Doctors Medical Center, Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 26th, at 2pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral HOme, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora. Interment will be Monday, August 28th at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.