Randy Lynn Madrigal, Born November 23, 1958 in Oakland, California passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at her residence in Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 06/19/2023

06/19/2023 Age: 64

64 Residence: Groveland, CA