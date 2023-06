Oleg Vakhovich Betkowsky, born May 4, 1930 in Pernik, Bulgaria passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at his residence in Columbia, California. Private Family Graveside services will be held in St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Columbia, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Burial Arrangements

Date of Death: 06/08/2023

06/08/2023 Age: 93

93 Residence: Columbia, CA