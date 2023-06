Bernice Millie Ray, born November 13, 1924 in Colorado passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2023 at Adventist Sierra Care Center, Unit 7 in Sonora, California. Cremation has been held and inurnment will be in Columbia City Cemetery in Columbia, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements

Date of Death: 05/30/2023

05/30/2023 Age: 98

98 Residence: Columbia, CA