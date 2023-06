Martha Ellen Berk, born December 22, 2023 in Richmond, Indiana passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Dambacher Mountain Memorial, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements

