Daniel Freligh born August 5, 1947 in Wooster Ohio passed away May 29, 20223 in Sonora. His interests were art, photography, guitar, motorcycles, and computer work. He was an army medic in 1968 and served in Korea while his brother David was in Vietnam. Married his high school sweetheart and was a loving husband for 56 years.

Sonora, CA Services: To be held at Sonora SDA Church