Patterson, Martha

Martha Gene Patterson, Born October 20, 1935 in Evansville, Indiana passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Meadow View Manor in Sonora, California. Muscian-Pianist, organist, accordion. She sang bluesy jazz and gospel music. She played in church, for weddings. She won the “Senior Idol” contest at the fairgrounds. She played by ear, not by note. She enjoyed her grandchildren’s sporting events. She sang at the Heart Rock Coffee Company and accompanied other bands and soloists. Private Family Gravesides service will be at Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California, A Celebration of her Life will also be held.

Date of Death: 06/03/2023

06/03/2023 Age: 87

87 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Celebration of Life: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11 AM at Christian Heights Assembly of God Church, 13711 Joshua Way, Sonora, California