Clinton Richard Standley, Born October 11, 1934 in Tuolumne, California passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned with inurnment in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Cemetery in Crescent City, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 05/30/2023

05/30/2023 Age: 88

88 Residence: Long Barn, CA