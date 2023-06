Peter Brian Joice, Born November 10, 1952 in Califonria passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 at his residence in Tuolumne. Cremation is planned with inurnment in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 06/03/2023

06/03/2023 Age: 70

70 Residence: TUolumne, CA