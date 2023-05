Linda Davis, Born February 1, 1943 in Alameda, California passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at her residence in Columbia, California. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 19 Red Tail Court, Copperopolis, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

