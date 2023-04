Mabel Frances Hardy, born June 10, 1941 in Mason County, Kentucky passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at her residence in Coulterville, California

At her request, cremation will be held and there will be no services. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/14/2023

04/14/2023 Age: 81

81 Residence: Coulterville, CA