Robin Lynn Standers was born in San Francisco in March of 1965 and passed away at her home attended by her family on April 12, 2023. Robin married her husband

Chris Standers in 1987. She was the mother of Morgan Standers and Christian Standers. Robin was a grandmother to 5 healthy grandchildren. She is survived by

her mother Gail Kane and brothers Steven and Brian Kane. She was preceded in death by her father Bob Kane.

Robin moved to Tuolumne County as a child and was a graduate of Sonora High School. She attended Stanislaus College for 3 years before returning to Sonora.

Many people will remember her long employment at Thrifty where she was the friendly face behind the counter.

Robin had a long and successful career at the Sierra Conservation Center, where she was an integral part of the Camps Program. She was a well-respected and

valuable employee that served the people of California well throughout her decades of service. Administrators came and went but Robin kept making the

wheels turn and always with a smile and a kind word. She loved her work and often took on special assignments and extra responsibilities.

Robin enjoyed travel but is best remembered for her welcoming home and creating an environment where people felt comfortable and enjoyed her cooking

and conversation. She was a kind-hearted person who always put others before herself. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Robin was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Abiding by Robin’s wishes there is no service planned. Donations can be made to hospice or the cancer center in her name.

May she rest in peace.