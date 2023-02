Castro, Jo “J”

Jo “J” Sanchez Castro, born March 19, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at her residence in Groveland, California.

A Mass of Christian Burial will on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St, Sonora, California. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Lyons-Bald Mountain Road in Sonora.

A Vigil Service will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6 PM preceded by a time of Visitation from 4 to 6 at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California