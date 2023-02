Cheryl Anne Klatt, Born April 7, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Skyline Place, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and Private family Celebration of her Life will be held.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements.

Date of Death: 02/06/2023

02/06/2023 Age: 63

63 Residence: Sonora, CA