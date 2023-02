Clifford Earle Berg, born September 5, 1937 in San Francisco, California passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. Funeral Services have been held and burial was in Indian MeWuk Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted Funeral Arrangements.

