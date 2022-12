“Terry” Mary Theresa Rogers, Born October 26, 1946 in South San Francisco, California passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

