Paul Weggenmann, Born September 12, 1934 in San Francisco, California passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/09/2022

12/09/2022 Age: 88

88 Residence: Sonora, CA