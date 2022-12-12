Atwood, Sandra “Sandi”

Sandra “Sandi” Mary Atwood Born May 22, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Visitation time has been set on Friday, December 16, 2022 to start 2 PM with a Vigil service to follow at 6 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street Sonora, California

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Cremation will follow and she will be inurned in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, CA at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with these arrangements.