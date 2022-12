Doris Irene Smith, born November 13, 1926 in Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. A celebration of Life will be held.

Date of Death: 12/01/2022

12/01/2022 Age: 96

96 Residence: Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Celebration of Life: January 15, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Sonora Elks Lodge