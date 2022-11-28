Kiesling, William “Bill” Jr.
William “Bill” Joseph Kiesling Jr. born April 4, 1931 in New York City, New York passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Avalon Care Center, Sonora. A Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors will be held. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Big Oak Flat, California
Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.
- Date of Death: 11/24/2022
- Age: 91
- Residence: Groveland, CA
- Services: Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12 Noon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Catholic Cemetery Street, Big Oak Flat, California