Kiesling, William “Bill” Jr.

By Sabrina Biehl

William “Bill” Joseph Kiesling Jr. born April 4, 1931 in New York City, New York passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Avalon Care Center, Sonora.  A Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors will be held. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Big Oak Flat, California

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 11/24/2022
  • Age: 91
  • Residence: Groveland, CA
  • Services: Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12 Noon at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Catholic Cemetery Street, Big Oak Flat, California
