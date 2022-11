Taniel Thomas Richardson-Gonzalez, born December 12, 1993 in Sonora, California passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Celebration of his Life will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Sonora, CA Celebration of Life: Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Indigeny Reserve, 14679 Summers Lane, Sonora, California.