Ferrell, Darren

Darren Alan Ferrell born December 8th, 1965 passed away October 3rd, 2022. A bus driver and mechanic married 34 years to Kimberley Ferrell with 3 children, Elizabeth, Jasmine and Forrest. Growing up he was very into boxing. Die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Always participated in school functions for his kids (carnivals, BBQs and fundraisers) Absolutely loved to garden. Great handyman. oved amusement parks with family. Was an amazing father and provider.

