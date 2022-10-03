Ravely, Christine

Christine Ravely born May 12, 1951 passed away August 17, 2022 in Oro Valley, Arizona (NW of Tucson). She graduated with the class of 1969 from St. Rose in San Francisco, studied at City College of San Francisco, and was the business manager at CBS Radio in San Francisco. She was a resident of Twain Harte for 15 years. She volunteered as a member and officer (up thru President) of Soroptimist International of Twain Harte, The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging (she was Secretary and Chair of the annual Senior Expo). She retired in 2015 from being the office manager at Clarke Broadcasting after 10 years with the company. She became a member of Soroptimist International Desert Tucson and Newcomers Club Tucson. She was diagnosed with ALS (familial) in December 2019. The progressive disease didn’t keep her from traveling.

Date of Death: 08/17/2022

08/17/2022 Age: 71

71 Residence: Oro Valley, AZ

Oro Valley, AZ Celebration of Life: Sunday, October 9, at 1pm at the Twain Harte Golf Course Clubhouse