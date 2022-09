Timothy John O’Bryan, born August 13, 1932 in Los Angeles, California passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

90 Residence: Sonora, CA