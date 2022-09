Wauna Kay Willyard known as Kay born December 25, 1942 in Oakland, CA passed away September 12, 2022 in Sonora.

She loved her furbaby Ebbie, camping, dancing, loved the outdoors, spending time with her family and reading. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Date of Death: 09/12/2022

09/12/2022 Age: 79

79 Residence: Sonora, CA