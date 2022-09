Tiana Marie Crovello, born August 22, 2006 passed away at Adventist Health Sonora on Friday, September 16, 2022. Her parents Brandon and Diana Daoang, sister Biacana and David Crovello and her Grandparents William and Brandon Sutton. Member of Sonora Union High School Golden Regiment Band.

Sonora, CA Celebration of Life: Tuolumne Park October 1, 2022 at 3:30