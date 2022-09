Donald Roy Martin Born April 24, 1948 in Huntington Park, California passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Memorial Services will be held see details below. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 08/11/2022

08/11/2022 Age: 74

74 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10 AM at Grace Baptist Church, 19765 Grace Way, Sonora, California.