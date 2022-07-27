Flores, Joyce

Joyce Ann Flores was born in Eureka, Ca on February 28, 1933 (or was it the 22nd?) To Ellis and Lawrence Jacobson. Joyce passed away on July 25, 2022 in Galt, Ca. She was 89.

Joyce was married to Ben Flores and had three children.

Joyce is proceeded in death by husband Ben 1988, daughter Laura Lee 1969, and brother Duane Jacobson of Palmdale, CA

She is survived by:

Sisters Gayle Stough of Oakdale, Ca and Lolly Sargent of Sonora Ca

Sons Daniel of Galt, Ca, Barry and wife Juliann of Galt, CA,

Grandsons Gabriel and wife Kimberly of Galt, CA, Nicholas and wife Stefanie of Folsom, CA, and Kyle Barnum of South Lake Tahoe.

Great Grandchildren Lorelei 11, Logan 8, Kent 7, and Blake 6

Joyce and Ben were married for 35 years and they raised their family in Tuolumne, Ca. Joyce was a quiet, gentle women. She was a stay-at-home mother. Everything was always fine, as she would say, even if they were not. She seldom complained. After the passing of her husband Ben, she soon moved to Galt to be near her son Barry and to help with daycare for her grandsons. Joyce would walk a mile a day with her little dog Pugs so she could watch her grandsons after school, which she did for many years. Joyce loved watching sports. Especially football. Go Niners!

Later in life Joyce would enjoy visits from her grandchildren and family gatherings. Joyce loved that she got to celebrate 2 birthdays! Somehow, somewhere along the line the doctor wrote the wrong birth date on the original certificate which wasn’t discovered for 65 years when she applied for Medicare benefits.

Joyce suffered a major fall in 2019 and was moved to a skilled nursing facility in Galt, Ca where she resided until her passing.

Funeral services will be provided by Terzich & Wilson of Sonora, CA. Joyce will be laid to rest at a private service at Carter’s cemetery in Tuolumne, Ca on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:00