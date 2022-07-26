Brown, Alvin “Hank”

Alvin “Hank” Henry Brown Age 94 of Palm Desert, California (Part-time resident of Twain Harte, California)

Born August 27, 1927 in San Jose, California passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Astoria Care Home in Palm Desert, California

Funeral Services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Palm Desert, CA Services: Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10 AM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, California. Graveside with Military Honors will be held immediately following at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora.