Lee, Lewis

By Sabrina Biehl

Lewis Harlan Lee born April 22, 1935 in Holt Valley, California passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California.
Cremation will follow and inurnment will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

  • Date of Death: 07/22/2022
  • Age: 87
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  Services: with Military Honors will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, California

