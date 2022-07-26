Lee, Lewis

Lewis Harlan Lee born April 22, 1935 in Holt Valley, California passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California.

Cremation will follow and inurnment will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Sonora, CA Services: with Military Honors will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, California