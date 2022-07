“Frank” Francis Edward Cummings, born February 7, 1927 in Oakdale, California passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. ¬†Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Jamestown, California. ¬† Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

