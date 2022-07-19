Williams, Clifton “Ed”

Clifton Edward “Ed” Williams, born August 1, 1948 in Tulare, California passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Doctors Medical Center Modesto. Cremation is planned and graveside services with Military Honors will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Road in Santa Nella, California on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and burial arrangements.

