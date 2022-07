Debbie Lagomarsino, Born May 30, 1950 in Angels Camp, California passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her Sonora Residence

A Celebration of her Life will be held in Angels Camp at a later date. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Altaville Protestant Cemetery in Angels Camp, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 07/17/2022

07/17/2022 Age: 72

72 Residence: Murphys, CA