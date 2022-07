Rodney “Ronnie” Lee Blanco, Born July 4, 1955 in Oakland, California passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in an auto accident outside of Escalon, San Joaquin County, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward, California

Date of Death: 07/06/2022

07/06/2022 Age: 67

67 Residence: Sonora, CA