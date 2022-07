Darya “DeDe” Dawn Liljedahl, Born April 14, 1944 in Harlingen, Texas passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Interment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California after Funeral Services.

Sonora, CA Services: Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10 AM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street