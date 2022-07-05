Clear
Vargas, Michael Sr.

By Sabrina Biehl

Michael “Mike” Anthony Vargas Sr., born May 30, 1964 in Ceres, California passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 in a Motorcycle accident in Escalon, California. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of his Life will be held.    Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 06/26/2022
  • Age: 58
  • Residence: Long Barn, CA
  • Celebration of Life: Saturday, June 23, 2022 at 1 PM at the Escalon Sportsman Club,  25195 E River Rd, Escalon, California.
