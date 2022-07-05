Vargas, Michael Sr.

Michael “Mike” Anthony Vargas Sr., born May 30, 1964 in Ceres, California passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 in a Motorcycle accident in Escalon, California. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of his Life will be held. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 06/26/2022

06/26/2022 Age: 58

58 Residence: Long Barn, CA

Long Barn, CA Celebration of Life: Saturday, June 23, 2022 at 1 PM at the Escalon Sportsman Club, 25195 E River Rd, Escalon, California.