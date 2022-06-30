Stanphill, DeVearl

DeVearl Stanphill passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. DeVearl was born on May 21, 1933 in Checotah, OK and was raised in Oakdale, CA. Upon graduation from Oakdale High School, he served in the U.S. Army. He went on to work for PG&E for 36 years until his retirement there, and he worked in real estate for 45 years.

DeVearl loved everything about life. He loved going for walks and talking to a friendly face. He was a proud member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, and the Tuolumne Band of Cherokee Indians. He was also a member of the Standard Community Church in Sonora.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 17 years, Mary Lou Bengston Stanphill in 1972, and then by Kathy Brandted Stanphill in 2007. He is survived by his two children, Jerry (Violet) Stanphill of Great Falls, MT, and Suzanne (Brian) Basacker of Sonora, CA; three grandchildren, Raymond Basacker of Sonora, CA, Trina Basacker Toole of Columbia Falls, MT, and Kevin Stanphill of Missoula, MT; one great granddaughter; and one great great granddaughter.

