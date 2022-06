Lindalee Van Wetter, Born August 24, 1946 in Marysville, California passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Sierra Care Center Unit 7 in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

75 Residence: Sonora, CA