Allan “Al” Russell Antinetti, born March 17, 1938 in Sonora, California passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Date of Death: 05/30/2022

05/30/2022 Age: 84

84 Residence: Tuolumne, CA