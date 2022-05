Thomas “Tom” Joseph Niess, born July 12, 1950 in Osago, Iowa passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 in Adventist Health Sonora while visiting his son here. Funeral Services will be at Champion Funeral Home in Osage, Iowa with burial in Orchard Cemetery in Orchard, Iowa. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements.

