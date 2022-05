Alexander Karel Zweede, Born December 11, 1928 in the Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia) passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

