Loretta J. Pagni, born July 17, 1939 in Sonora, California passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 in Avalon Care Center in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 04/29/2022

04/29/2022 Age: 82

82 Residence: Sonora, CA