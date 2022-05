Laura Lee Langley, 54, born February 11, 1968 in Salinas, California passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at John C. Fremont Healthcare District Hospital in Mariposa, California. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

