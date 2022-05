Wilbur E. Black, Born February 8, 1926 in Sonora, California passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Services: with Military Honors will be held Saturday, May 14th at 2 PM at the Calvary Chapel, 19889 Soulsbyville Rd in Soulsbyville, California