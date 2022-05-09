Beck, Dawn

Dawn Nicole Beck, Age 46, born March 2nd 1976 and Passed April 7th 2022. Beloved family member and friend to so many! She is and will continue to be missed by all that knew her but will ALWAYS remain in our hearts and souls!

She is survived by her Husband Michael Hill, Sons Blayne Nelson, Shayne Nelson, Julius Hill, and Hayden Hill, her Sister Tracy Morrisrow, Brothers Jim Beck, Kevin Beck and Jeff Palatini, other siblings from her mother’s side, her Mothers Anita Beck and Carlotta Danielson, and her Father Roy Beck.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Calaveras County Fair Grounds at the Ranch House at 5;00 pm on June 4th 2022. It will be a (dessert, salad, or side dish) Pot Luck with a traditional Calaveras County Barrel BBQ.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE AND LOVE!!