Malcolm “Max” “Mudg” Maxwell, Born July 2, 1938 in Modesto, California passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with service arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/12/2022

04/12/2022 Age: 83

83 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10 AM at Carters Cemetery, 19042 Cemetery Lane, in Tuolumne, California