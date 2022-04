Mary Lou Haight Born February 22, 1951 in Oakland, California passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his residence in Jamestown, California.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Jamestown, CA Services: Graveside services will be Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 3 PM at Altaville Protestant Cemetery, 224 Stockton Road, Angels Camp, California