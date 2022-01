Cheryl Denise Fulton, born July 20, 1952 in Sonora, California passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 11 AM at Oak Grove Cemetery, Groveland, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

