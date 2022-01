Darla Jo (Davis) Ryherd, born October 16, 1958 in Muncie, Indiana passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at residence in Sonora, California.  Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

